Create A Winning Music Promotion Strategy With This Free Webinar [Spotlight]

Coming up is a session on creating effective marketing strategies using music data, and will include tips by two renowned industry experts.

DJ Viberate

If you’re a music artist or a label manager, and you plan on kicking off 2022 by boosting online sales, there’s a webinar coming up just for you.

The music research and analytics platform Viberate continues its series of free online workshops with expert guests. Coming up is a session on creating effective marketing strategies using music data, and will include tips by two renowned industry experts: marketing veteran Jay Gilbert, who created unique marketing plans for Nirvana, The Police, and Guns ‘N Roses, and Terry Tompkins, assistant music professor who discovered Grammy-award-winning artist John Legend while working as an A&R at Columbia records.

“2021 was great for streaming and music sales, so we can start 2022 with some optimism,” says Gilbert in a statement. “Those who know how to effectively monitor data and trends will have a great advantage in their promotion. I’d urge both labels and artists to give data a go and start seeing results.”

The exclusive workshop will be hosted online on Tuesday, January 25th at 12 PM EST / 6 PM CET. The session is free of charge but limited to 500 people. Click here to apply.

This is a sponsored post