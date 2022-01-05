Denzel Curry Announces New Album 'Melt My Eyez See Your Future' With Kenny Beats, T-Pain, Robert Glasper & More

There isn't a release date yet, but Curry is showing who will be on this record.

Denzel Curry Will Fenwick

Denzel Curry has announced a new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future in a short trailer. The release date hasn't been revealed, but the very interesting part was at the end of the trailer where he lists collaborators. Among those listed includes T-Pain, Thundercat, Rico Nasty, 6lack, J.I.D, slowthai, Robert Glasper, Kenny Beats and more.

Other people listed include 454, Buzzy Lee, Dot the Genius and HWLS. We will see how those people shake out on the album either as listed features, producers with credits or writers.

A full tracklist hasn't been released either, but that will come at some point. Curry’s latest solo album was Zuu in 2019, plus he worked with Kenny Beats on their collaborative album Unlocked in 2020 and the remix version Unlocked 1.5.