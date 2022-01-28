DJ Minx Shares New Track "Do It All Night" With Honey Dijon & Carl Craig Remixes

DJ Minx Camera Jesus

Detroit legend DJ Minx is helping Carl Craig’s label Planet E continue its 30-year celebrations with a new single and two remixes. Today, she has released "Do It All Night" with an edit from the label head himself and Honey Dijon.

The Honey Dijon remix was released a little over two weeks ago, adding an uplifting house rework, while keeping a lot of the essential drums and a swirling synth line. The original draws you in with that synth line and then little bits get added slowly with other arps and drums. Carl Craig, aka C2, adds a little more emphasis on the drums and simplifies things with the synth line on top as well. They all add their own little spin on the quality new track from the First Lady of Detroit.

Get your copy of the track and remixes here.