OMRI Ben Palhov

Israeli-born music producer OMRI shares his debut EP titled My Name Is Omari Dot with Tel-Aviv record label Disco Halal, founded by musician Moscoman. My Name Is Omari Dot is an enchanting four-track project that displays OMRI’s unique, psychedelic-inspired sound and one that proves just why he is one of Tel Aviv’s hottest electronic exports right now.

The project draws influence from an array of genres and sonic elements to create an EP that smoothly shifts from leftfield house, indie-dance and breakbeat, showcasing how limitless electronic music can be. OMRI leaves listeners unsure of what the next track will bring, whether it be the breakbeat-inspired techno track "Snakes In The Bed," the dubstep-leaning single "The Spotlight" or the evocative vocal performance on ‘The Great Illusion."

Standout track on this project comes from the trippy, psychedelic tech-house number "Snare Boer." Driven by glitchy synth loops and organic drum grooves makes for a highlight across OMRI’s EP. The release is a true testament to his desire to experiment with sounds and influences. OMRI is an artist who is just at the beginning of his exciting musical journey. Get your copy of the EP here.

