EP Review: Two Shell - Home

The UK duo are on the rise and 'Home' is proof of that.
After the title track got quite a bit of buzz last summer, rising UK duo Two Shell have released their Home EP. It was played by the likes of Four Tet, Avalon Emerson and Ben UFO in festival sets (what limited amounts there were) and then in UFO’s Essential Mix. The vinyl was originally released last year and sold out quite quickly. Now the vinyl is back and it is available digitally as well.

The title track captures the sort of frenetic and bubbly music they are pushing out to the world. A high-pitched, robotic vocal introduces the track over skittering drums and a playful, percussive melody. The second track, not to be overlooked, “no reply” has similar elements with airy synths and fast-moving drums, but the energy waxes and wanes in between drops.

You can get the vinyl and digital download on their Bandcamp. Or you can stream it below and look out for these dudes in 2022.

