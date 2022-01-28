Flume, Anz, FKJ, Nia Archives, LSDXOXO & Others Remix PinkPantheress Mixtape 'to hell with it'

PinkPantheress Brent McKeever

PinkPantheress is on her way to becoming a star. After first getting quite a bit of attention across social media, her debut mixtape to hell with it backed up the buzz. A mix of drum and bass, UK garage and pop, the songs are short, algorithm friendly and very catchy. Now she (and her label Parlophone) has tabbed a pretty ridiculous cast of remixers to add new twists to the mixtape. Among those on the remix project include Flume, FKJ, Nia Archives, LSDXOXO and Anz.

Several of the songs get two remixes like “All my friends know,” which is remixed by Anz and FKJ, “I must apologize,” which is reworked by Tommy Gold and WondaGurl, “Pain” remixed by Powfu and LSDXOXO and then “Noticed I cried” redone by Flume and O.J.C.

15 tracks in total, many of the drum and vocal elements from the original mixtape are kept largely intact, but then that is where the remixers take over to do something different.

Check out the full remix album below and get physical copies here or digital here. PinkPantheress announced a tour in May across four cities in the US. Some of the dates sold out in a day, but you can check on her website.

