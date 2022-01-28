Hermitude Detail New Album 'Mirror Mountain' With Single “Promises” Alongside Andie

Hermitude Provided by Penny Palmer - Nettwerk Music Group / Elefant Traks

Hermitude has announced a new album called Mirror Mountain. The eight-track album will feature Andie and Jungle Giants. To help push the LP they have released one of those collaborations, “Promises” with Andie.

Luke Dubber (Dubs) and Angus Stuart ("El Gusto"), the two Australians who make up Hermitude, made the album in Blue Mountains in Australia. The mountains star in a video for “Promises.”

"We hadn't written up here for ten years. It's where we started, and we grew up here, and it's where we had our first bands. It was returning home, but we wanted to go in a new direction, so it felt fresh, not like going backward. It was returning to our roots but also with this new feeling to it all,” explain Hermitude.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

They did this voyage with very little in terms of gear to keep things simple. "We tried not to over-clutter the music," says Angus Stuart.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Recording [Pollyanarchy] was a fun experience, but it was also tiring. We wanted to strip everything back and return to the essence of why we started Hermitude in the first place, which was just us two locked in a studio in the mountains having a bit of fun and seeing what came out," says Luke Dubber.

Mirror Mountain will be released on May 8 and the pre-order can be found on their website. This will be their seventh album in total and the first since 2019’s Pollyanarchy.

Mirror Mountain Tracklist:

1. St Claire

2. Lift Me Up

3. Promises (feat. Andie)

4. When You Feel Like This (Feat. Jungle Giants)

5. Golden Hour

6. Flush with Love

7. Tides of Time

8. Sixth Sense