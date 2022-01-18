HEX Releases Aspect Bag Collection Made With Recycled 600D Polyester Exteriors

HEX has introduced a new backpack, duffel bag and sling bag with the Aspect collection.

HEX has introduced the aspect bag collection, which three new bags made with recycled 600D polyester exterior. The waterproof bags come in three different sizes: shoulder sling bag, duffel and a backpack.

Aspect Sling:

The Aspect Sling is available in charcoal or black colors that can be worn over the shoulder or around your waist. The waistband is expandable from 25" - 47" and secures with a clasp. It costs $29.95.

Aspect Backpack:

The Aspect Backpack comes with a main compartment that can accommodate a 15-inch laptop. Other features include woven cord zipper pulls, a zippered sunglasses pocket, web straps, and 600D nylon that is treated for water resistance. It comes in charcoal or black and costs $49.95.

Aspect Duffel:

The Aspect Duffel is only available in charcoal colors. It is constructed in water resistant 600D poly for durability and the main storage compartment includes two zippered pockets. Other features include woven cord zipper pulls, non-skid bottom, and a removable shoulder strap. It costs $59.95