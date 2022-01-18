In Conversation: FRAZI.ER [Exhale/Second State]

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

Scotland has long been a breeding ground for some of electronic music's finest acts. One such artist, Frazi.er, has quickly become one of the country's biggest stars, having sold out major venues by himself. Like when he played a sold-out open-to-close set at SW3 two nights in a row. Or playing Printworks with Amelie Lens for her Exhale series. Or when he collabed with Pan-Pot on a remix. Need I say more?

Well, that's fine and all, but beyond being a killer DJ, Frazi.er also helps out with some of Scotland's best charities, doing fundraisers and beyond. In this podcast, we discuss his upbringing, his journey with music, and how he manages to juggle all of these different projects without losing his mind. Please note that this podcast was recorded prior to his event with Nina Kraviz at The Hydro, which just goes to show that it's hard to predict what the future holds, even when things seem to point in the right direction.

Special thanks to our sponsors LANDR and Rode Mics for helping make this podcast possible.