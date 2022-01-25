Leon Vynehall Announces fabric presents Mix, Shares New Song "Sugar Slip (The Lick)"
Leon Vynehall is next up in the fabric presents mix series.
33 tracks in total, the mix will span breaks, house, ambient and more with tunes by Skee Mask, Or:la, Pole, Mala, Ana Roxanne and others. He also includes a new song called "Sugar Slip (The Lick)."
For Vynehall, the fabric mix series has been an important touch point not just for listening, but also DJing. “fabric had a huge part to play in shaping what I heard and was exposed to via their mix and compilation series. The first two I heard were Swayzak's fabric 11, and James Murphy & Pat Mahoney's FABRICLIVE 36,” explains Vynehall.
“Both these CDs helped open the door to a wider palette of sounds. Not only did I delve deeper into the compilations post & prior, but I learned about what I enjoyed when it comes to Djing—dynamics."
Leon Vynehall released his most recent album, Rare, Forever, in April of 2021.
You can pre-order the compilation here and see the tracklist below. fabric presents Leon Vynehall will be released on on March 25th.
Tracklist:
01. Leon Vynehall - Climb Into The Cistern feat. Wesley Joseph
02. Zebrablood - Whatcomesup96
03. Newworldaquarium - Star Power
04. Lo Jack - Virgin Traff 22
05. Lady Blacktronika - Good Dick
06. Mute - Never
07. Louise Bock - Horologic
08. Or:la - Allaballa
09. Pole - Überfahrt
10. Gombeen & Doygen - D'Americana
11. Round Four - Found A Way
12. Woo - Wah Bass
13. Mosca - This Branch Is Weak
14. Steevio - Syzygy
15. A2 - Midsummer Misery
16. DJ Deep & Traumer - La Valle La B (La Deep Mix)
17. DB Selective - Dub Train
18. Wax - Switch
19. Hagan - FWD
20. Bubas Produçoes - Padjinha Pt 3
21. A.k.Adrix - FL Studio, Obrigado
22. Skee Mask - Untitled 279
23. Avon Blume - South Bermo
24. Sector Y - Road To World Cup
25. Innersphere aka Shinedoe - Phunk
26. Gaunt - Raw Cartoon
27. Piero Umiliani (Zalla) - Produzione
28. Commodo - Scabz
29. Leon Vynehall - Sugar Slip (The Lick)
30. Mala - Misty Winter feat. Crazy D
31. Ehua - Helios
32. N-ERGY - The Mad 808
33. Ana Roxanne - Suite Pour L'Invisible