Leon Vynehall Announces fabric presents Mix, Shares New Song "Sugar Slip (The Lick)"

Leon Vynehall's fabric presents mix will arrive at the end of March.

Leon Vynehall Frank Lebon

Leon Vynehall is next up in the fabric presents mix series.

33 tracks in total, the mix will span breaks, house, ambient and more with tunes by Skee Mask, Or:la, Pole, Mala, Ana Roxanne and others. He also includes a new song called "Sugar Slip (The Lick)."

For Vynehall, the fabric mix series has been an important touch point not just for listening, but also DJing. “fabric had a huge part to play in shaping what I heard and was exposed to via their mix and compilation series. The first two I heard were Swayzak's fabric 11, and James Murphy & Pat Mahoney's FABRICLIVE 36,” explains Vynehall.

“Both these CDs helped open the door to a wider palette of sounds. Not only did I delve deeper into the compilations post & prior, but I learned about what I enjoyed when it comes to Djing—dynamics."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Leon Vynehall released his most recent album, Rare, Forever, in April of 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

You can pre-order the compilation here and see the tracklist below. fabric presents Leon Vynehall will be released on on March 25th.

Tracklist:

01. Leon Vynehall - Climb Into The Cistern feat. Wesley Joseph

02. Zebrablood - Whatcomesup96

03. Newworldaquarium - Star Power

04. Lo Jack - Virgin Traff 22

05. Lady Blacktronika - Good Dick

06. Mute - Never

07. Louise Bock - Horologic

08. Or:la - Allaballa

09. Pole - Überfahrt

10. Gombeen & Doygen - D'Americana

11. Round Four - Found A Way

12. Woo - Wah Bass

13. Mosca - This Branch Is Weak

14. Steevio - Syzygy

15. A2 - Midsummer Misery

16. DJ Deep & Traumer - La Valle La B (La Deep Mix)

17. DB Selective - Dub Train

18. Wax - Switch

19. Hagan - FWD

20. Bubas Produçoes - Padjinha Pt 3

21. A.k.Adrix - FL Studio, Obrigado

22. Skee Mask - Untitled 279

23. Avon Blume - South Bermo

24. Sector Y - Road To World Cup

25. Innersphere aka Shinedoe - Phunk

26. Gaunt - Raw Cartoon

27. Piero Umiliani (Zalla) - Produzione

28. Commodo - Scabz

29. Leon Vynehall - Sugar Slip (The Lick)

30. Mala - Misty Winter feat. Crazy D

31. Ehua - Helios

32. N-ERGY - The Mad 808

33. Ana Roxanne - Suite Pour L'Invisible