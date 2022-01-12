Lo Moon Announce Sophomore Album 'A Modern Life,' Share New Single "Raincoats"

Four years on from their self-titled debut, Lo Moon will release their new album next month.

Lo Moon Photo Credit: Lo Moon (according to PR)

Lo Moon have announced their sophomore album A Modern Life. The LA band broke out with their single “Loveless” in 2016, which garnered a remix from Hudson Mohawke. Comprised of Matt Lowell, Crisanta Baker, Sam Stewart, and Sterling Laws, the band released their self-titled debut in 2018. Now almost four years on, they have announced their new album A Modern Life. The announcement today comes with the second single “Raincoats.”

The album is about their struggle to find an identity, but the hope for a better future.

“It’s about survival,'' observes Lowell in a statement. “Navigating through all that’s thrown at us. Maintaining who we are and where we want to be. Music itself has been so powerful for us in our own survival, it can change everything in an instant. As a band, we’ve got a lot of reverence for it and strive for it. We don’t take it for granted.”

After touring with CHVRCHES in 2018, the band linked up with producer Yves Rothman to work on this album. Chris Walla, who produced their debut, also got involved.

A Modern Life will be released on February 25 via Strngr Recordings/Thirty Tigers, not Columbia, which they previously signed to. “Raincoats” is out now and follows “Dream Never Dies,” which was released in the fall of 2021.

The band is also going on an extensive tour this spring and early summer, first supporting The War On Drugs in Europe and then around the United States and Canada in May and June. Head to their website for details.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Carried Away

3. Dream Never Dies

4. Expectations

5. Deficit of Wonder

6. Modern Life

7. Raincoats

8. Digging Up The Dead

9. Eyes On The Prize

10. Stop