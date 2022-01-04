Magnetic Mix 173: Frank Lee

Berlin-based, Australian producer and artist Frank Lee puts together the first Magnetic Mix of 2022 with jazzy, danceable grooves, R&B and much more.

Frank Lee Alex Forrest

Welcome to our first Magnetic Mix of 2022! Berlin-based, Australian producer and artist Frank Lee is our first of the year. Lee uses his background in jazz to help create the type of house music he puts out now. He studied jazz in Sydney and toured as a professional trombone player before settling in Berlin in 2016. That ethos carries over into this mix and a new EP Taken, which takes a turn towards more house, inspired by Madlib, Moodymann and Theo Parrish. The seven-track project has some very smooth grooves, sampling vocal bits to glide over the instrumentals that work for both a little dance and lounging about.

Taken is Lee’s debut EP and puts together some singles released over 2021, plus some new tracks. His jazzy, danceable music comes into play with the Magnetic mix that covers ground from jazz with Bill Evans, space age electronics with Flying Lotus, R&B with Jazmine Sullivan and other tunes by Omar S, Folamour and more.

"This mix includes some of my standout tracks from 2021 as well as some older favorites," explains Frank Lee. "Also in there is an unreleased track of mine, which will be coming out this summer. Hope you feel it!"

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Bill Evans - Peace Piece -

2. Babyxsosa - Everywhere I go

3. Tyler, The Creator feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign - Wasyaname

4. Dwele - Body Rock

5. Flying Lotus - The Diddler

6. Black Science Orchestra - New Jersey Deep

7. American Dance Ghosts - Untitled 04

8. Local Artist - Place

9. Sweely - Raw Thoughts

10. Omar S - It’s Money In The D

11. Folamour - Shakkei

12. Ben Hixon, Stonie Blue and Stefan Ringer - 4 the Dancers

13. Frank Lee feat. Isis Salam - (unreleased)

14. Jazmine Sullivan feat. Ari Lennox - On It

15. Roberta Flack - Trade Winds