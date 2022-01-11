Magnetic Mix 174: clavette

Next up in our Magnetic Mix series is clavette. The LA-based producer wants to see French house thrive again (same) and is putting out the music to match those aims. Originally from Milwaukee, he moved to Los Angeles in 2013, working with artists like Baby Jake and composing music for big brands like Ray Ban, Nike, Tidal and Chanel. The move to make French house began in 2019 and clavette has since put out music on Toolroom Trax, Simma Black, Deep Root Records and most recently Lowly.

He carries that same funky, nostalgic ethos to his Magnetic Mix. It has tunes that callback to the OG French house era, but remains firmly in the present, looking to the future. There are tunes by LP Giobbi, Tensnake, Soulwax and of course, himself.

"For my Magnetic Mag mix, I wanted to highlight a lot of the artists of today and yesterday pushing the sound I know and love so much: French House. I've included records that got me into the genre and also have helped form my own sound, which I've penned French House Revival,” explains clavette to Magnetic.

“I like to hint a lot at nostalgia in my music and in my DJ sets and this mix is no different. You'll hear a lot of sounds in these records that you've heard but might not be able to place. I've also included a handful of my tracks to introduce myself to the Magnetic Mag audience. You can also hear a forthcoming remix of my next single at the end of this mix. I hope you enjoy this as much as I did putting it together. French House Forever!"

Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist. You will notice a few unreleased tunes in there as well.

Tracklist:

01. Louis La Roché - On The Floor

02. Soulwax - NY Lipps (Dries Van Noten 2020 Remix)

03. Tensnake feat. HËX - Call Me (Tensnake Noir Mix)

04. Phil Fuldner - That Girl (Extended Mix)

05. clavette - What I Need (Original Mix)

06. Lifelike & Tommi Bravo - Urban Sex

07. clavette & Boogietraxx - Somebody (Original Mix)

08. DJ Rae & David Morales - Something I'm Going Through (LP Giobbi Extended Remix)

09. clavette feat. Black Gatsby - Up To Something (Original Mix)

10. Boogietraxx - I Feel Love (Original Mix)

11. Discotron - Lifting Me Higher

12. clavette & LEFTI feat. Sarah Maison - Ce Soir (Original Mix)

13. clavette - Crazy (Extended Mix) [UNRELEASED]

14. No-e - Disco Chocolate

15. clavette & Boogietaxx - Something Like This (Original Mix)

16. Mark Whites - Party People

17. Nick Garcia & clavette - Foundations (Original Mix)

18. Ben Delay - Get Together

19. clavette & Bubs feat Lee Wilson - You Better Live It (Mark Brickman & Yam Who? Remix) [UNRELEASED]