National Independent Venue Foundation Relaunches Emergency Relief Fund For Venues, Promoters, Festivals

Many venues are still crushed with debt and the ERF hopes to alleviate that, and other future financial concerns, with the fund.

Project 91 Charles Kang

National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF) has relaunched its Emergency Relief Fund (ERF). The fund was launched in October 2020 by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to help struggling venues and promoters on the verge of collapse as a result of the pandemic shuttering venues. The NIVA Emergency Relief Fund awarded $3,170,000 to entities in 40 states; $2,800,000 to 148 independent venues and $370,000 to 18 independent promoters.

Now the relief needed again since many venues were denied grants from the federal government (sometimes without much of an explanation) or are still drowning in mountains of debt. Nearly $14 billion from the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, founded by the US government, has been distributed. Venues in the United States may be open, but some people are still staying away and shows have been cancelled with various peaks of different COVID variants.

This time, the fund will open up to venues, promoters etc., who have issues not just with COVID. The fund will now cover additional unforeseeable situations beyond the control of recipients, including natural disasters, future pandemics, and the lasting effects of COVID-19.

Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year and reviewed as received on a case-by-case basis by the ERF Committee under the direction of the NIVF Board of Directors. Details on how to apply and donate to the Emergency Relief Fund can be found on its website.

NIVF Emergency Funding is limited to one application up to $25,000 per physical location or festival per 12-month period and should not exceed a total of $50,000 per applicant-related-owner entities with more than one location or festival. Funding will need to be utilized within 60 days of receiving the granted funds. A final funding report must be submitted within 30 days of the grant expenditure.