Nikki Nair Launching Record Label n goes to infinity, First Single Out Next Month

The first single on n goes to infinity will be a new one from Nikki Nair "step 2."
Fast rising producer Nikki Nair has launched his own label called n goes to infinity. The first song will be available on February 11 titled “step 2.”

The Atlanta-based producer says that this will be for the first year mainly for him to release his own music. He plans on putting out one track per month through the label.

"I have a growing number of tracks I've made that are maybe a bit too pushed or silly or cinematic or otherwise unacceptable for any of the labels I usually submit music to," Nair told Resident Advisor. "These always happen to be my favorite tracks and the ones that I have the most fun making. So I wanted to make a label for this type of music."

Nikki Nair broke out with his More Is Different EP on Dirtybird’s White Label series. He has since released music on Lobster Theremin’s sister imprint Breaks 'N' Pieces and some remixes as well.

Listen to a preview of "step 2" below. Pre-order here.

