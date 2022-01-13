Pioneer DJ Announces New Serato DDJ-REV1 & REV7 Controllers

AlphaTheta Corporation today introduces two new additions to its new line of Pioneer DJ controllers

AlphaTheta Corporation today introduces two new additions to its new line of Pioneer DJ controllers, the DDJ-REV1 and DDJ-REV7. The two-channel units come equipped loads of features for Serato DJ Lite and Serato DJ Pro.

DDJ-REV1

Pioneer DJ DDJ-REV1

For the first time ever on a Pioneer DJ controller, the tempo sliders sit horizontally on the top of the deck sections to mirror PLX turntables in a battle configuration, while the Performance Pads and Lever FX paddles sit in the mixer section to parallel the DJM-S Series mixer design.

The all-new DDJ-REV1 features a spacious layout to test out new mixing techniques, and scratch-ready jog wheels, which are noticeably larger than jog wheels on Pioneer DJ’s previous beginner-level controllers. The controller is an ideal kit starter piece for artists considering learning how to battle, scratch, and stream their sets.

The DDJ-REV1 will retail for $259

DDJ-REV7

The innovative, two-channel unit enables artists to maximize the full potential of Serato DJ Pro performance software and boasts a brand-new design including large, vinylized, motorized jog wheels with On Jog Display to create a tactile connection between artists and their music.

Unlike a traditional DJ controller, the DDJ-REV7 enables artists to replicate the analog mixing experience with its motorized 7-inch VINYLIZED JOG wheels. The jog wheels feature customizable settings and two slip sheets included inside each deck to allow artists to experiment with torque and friction. The acrylic top plate is uniquely finished to feel like a real analog record and includes a spin treatment to easily catch on artists’ fingertips.

In the center of each jog wheel is a 3.5-inch On Jog Display — delivering essential information to artists such as track waveforms, Hot Cues, and playback positions. The On Jog Display features omnidirectional viewing angles for clear readability, regardless of an artist’s viewing angle. The DDJ-REV7 also inherits Pioneer DJ’s renowned Magvel Fader Pro for a slick and accurate response while scratching.

The DDJ-REV7 will retail for $1899

Exclusive launch offer: Enjoy 3 Months of TIDAL HiFi for Free

Streaming with TIDAL in Serato DJ Pro gives artists access to an endless music library at the highest level of audio quality available. With this limited-time launch offer, DJs will receive a unique code valid for 3 free months of TIDAL HiFi when connecting their DDJ-REV7 to Serato DJ Pro for the first time.

For more information, click here.