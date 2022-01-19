Play Pause Podcast S2 EP 5 - The Best In New & Unreleased House, Downtempo & Beyond

Play Pause Podcast S2 EP 5 Magnetic Mag

Your Host, Nutritious

New for 2022, this week's Play Pause Podcast features only the latest music, and yet to be released music. It highlights some incredible artists and record labels like the legendary Verve Records with a new remix album of classic Nina Simone, Freestyle Records out of London, Belgium’s Tomorrowland Music, Melbourne producer Lance Ferguson and several more!



Play Pause host Nutritious is a music artist and founder of the new label Liquid Culture Records. Nutritious was the first DJ to perform at The Whitney Museum of American Art Biennial — he’s made repeat appearances for Ultra Music Festival, Rodarte for New York Fashion Week, Le Bain, Cielo, Pete Tong’s Evolution FM in the USA, E.S.L. in D.C., Ace Hotel NY, and is a regular contributor for Magnetic Magazine, where he hosts Play Pause: The Ultimate Promo Podcast. Nutritious has scored several indie films and appears in two feature films, # Lucky Number starring Method Man, and Before We Were Kings alongside Moby, Sander Kleinenberg and Wolfgang Gartner. Nutritious' original music is also featured on the soundtracks. His mixes have been commissioned by Viva Radio, W Hotels, Societe Perrier, various FM and satellite radio shows, including guest spots on iHeart, Sirius XM, KMHD Portland, and WNUR Chicago.



Tracklist:

1. Nina Simone - Feeling Good (Joel Corry Extended Mix) [Verve Records]

2. Lance Ferguson - Summer Madness [Freestyle Records]

3. Hurlee - OP Bass [Suol Records]

4. The Stoned - Go Away (Ajay Kapoor Remix) [Harmonic Discord]

5. Lucas & Steve ft. Laura White - Set You Free [Tomorrowland Music]

