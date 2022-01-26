PLAY PAUSE PODCAST S2 EP 6 - THE BEST IN NEW & UNRELEASED HOUSE, DOWNTEMPO & BEYOND

Magnetic Mag

In this latest hit of new and yet to be released electronic, this week's Play Pause hosted by Nutritious features a stacked lineup with new music from Atlantic Records, Spinnin Records, Sprechen Music, Salted Music and Ninja Tune, including a listen off of Bonobo's new album Fragments (Review Here), and singles from Fancy Inc., Kryder, Goodboys, and Baypoet.

Play Pause host Nutritious is a music artist and founder of the new label Liquid Culture Records. Nutritious was the first DJ to perform at The Whitney Museum of American Art Biennial — he’s made repeat appearances for Ultra Music Festival, Rodarte for New York Fashion Week, Le Bain, Cielo, Pete Tong’s Evolution FM in the USA, E.S.L. in D.C., Ace Hotel NY, and is a regular contributor for Magnetic Magazine, where he hosts Play Pause: The Ultimate Promo Podcast. Nutritious has scored several indie films and appears in two feature films, # Lucky Number starring Method Man, and Before We Were Kings alongside Moby, Sander Kleinenberg and Wolfgang Gartner. Nutritious' original music is also featured on the soundtracks. His mixes have been commissioned by Viva Radio, W Hotels, Societe Perrier, various FM and satellite radio shows, including guest spots on iHeart, Sirius XM, KMHD Portland, and WNUR Chicago.

Tracklist:

Bonobo - Rosewood - Ninja Tune

Goodboys - Black & Blue - Atlantic Records

Fancy Inc & Kryder - Healin - Spinnin Records

Rony Breaker feat. Nathan Thomas - Elevate (Miguel Migs Salty Space Dub) - Salted Music

Baypoet - Outer - Sprechen Music

