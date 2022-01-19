Kim & Buran Provided By Terry Em Cannonball PR / Rich Elson Nang Records

St. Petersburg electronic disco group Kim & Buran are set to release their new album Tramplin on February 4. Over their career, they have cultivated a sound that bridges disco, psychedelica and electronic music. That is set to continue through their fourth album Tramplin and we have a new single from it to premiere today titled “Phazerdelique.”

The new track is a heavy dose of cosmic disco combining Italo disco with chugging house music into a seven and a half minute instrumental track. “Phazerdelique" evolves as elements come and go like a soaring guitar lick or synths that glide around the edge of a track like a figure skater.

“’Phazerdelique’ is about how much I love disco, phaser effect and strings a la Jean-Michel Jarre,” says Slava Zavyalov from the group. “The track is a trance-flying disco about how a plane reaches the stratosphere. I was inspired to create this track by Change and Royksopp."

If you can catch that spacey feeling, it all makes sense from their name. The name Kim & Buran originating from two space captains in the Soviet animation The Mystery of the Third Planet.

“Phazerdelique” will be released this Friday, January 21 and Tramplin will arrive on February 4. Pre-order here.