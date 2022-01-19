These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features the artist Mungk with his track "Among The Dancers," out on January 21st via the record label Infernal Sounds.

Mungk Provided By Artist, Credit To JD Photography at Uproar nightclub

One of my favorite producers at the moment, Mungk, is back at it with his first release of 2022. After an outrageous 2021, releasing a full album via Duploc, as well as some other smaller releases, he's back with a four-track EP via Infernal Sounds.

IFSDIGI009 ARTWORK Infernal Sounds

I was to be asked to premiere the track "Among The Dancers," which you can listen to below:

Premiere: Mungk - Among The Dancers (IFSDIGI009):

Again with this one, as well as a lot of his other productions, Mungk has show his versatile sampling ability. The tune has a calm intro with some distorted eastern sounds & flavors slowly chiming into the forefront of the track alongside some echoed high hats. On the drop all the distortion vacates the track and you're left with this grizzly sub bass over the top of these beautiful Eastern plucks. "Among The Dancers" is a really wicked track and very enjoyable to mix with. Make sure you grab the entire release via Infernal Sounds on January 21st. Pre-order the project here.