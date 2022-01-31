Krafty Kuts Shares New EP ‘The Remedy’ With MC Spyda, Dynamite MC & LIINKS
Brighton-born breaks DJ and producer, Krafty Kuts aka Martin Reeves kicks off 2022 with his six-track EP The Remedy accompanied by formidable collaborations with the likes of Dynamite MC and MC Spyda. Renowned for his innovative technical chops and blend of hip-hop and breakbeats, The Remedy EP is Krafty Kuts at the top of his game.
Kuts introduces the EP with hip-hop-leaning singles "The Remedy" featuring Dynamite MC and "Vibes" featuring dancehall legend MC Spyda. Both records not only highlight the technical skill of both MC’s, but features a standout production from Krafty Kuts, who displays his variety in production across the EP
Featuring the gorgeous female vocals of LIINKS, "Get Away" is a smooth soulful track that draws sonic elements from retro-wave and house, whilst containing pop-sensibility in its structure and vocal hook. Krafty Kuts has outdone himself on this latest project, perfectly blending in his signature breakbeat production with hip-hop and more modern dance-pop sounds and production techniques. Get your copy of the EP here.