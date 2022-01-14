Roger Eno Announces Solo Album 'The Turning Year' On Deutsche Grammophon
Roger Eno has announced his new solo album The Turning Year. The title track is available now to pick up and it is the first taste of the album that relies on mostly piano and strings.
“The Turning Year is like a collection of short stories or photographs of individual scenes, each with its own character but somehow closely related to the other,” explains Eno in a statement. “Listening to it made me think about how we live our lives in facets, how we catch fleeting glimpses, how we walk through our lives, how we notice the turning year.”
Roger teamed up with his brother Brian to release their collaborative album Mixing Colours last year. The Turning Year will be released in vinyl, CD and digital formats on April 22 via Deutsche Grammophon. Pre-order now.
Tracklist:
01. A Place We Once Walked
02. Slow Motion
03. Introit
04. Hymn
05. Clearly
06. The Turning Year
07. Bells
08. Hope (The Kindness Of Strangers)
09. On the Horizon
10. Innocence
11. Something Made Out Of Nothing
12. An Intimate Distance
13. Stars and Wheels
14. Low Cloud, Dark Skies