Roland Celebrates History With 50-Year Anniversary Website, Teases "50th Model" Later This Year

Roland has launched a new website looking back on its rich history over the past 50 years with its machines, how they were used and more.

Roland 50 Anniversary Graphic Roland

Roland turns 50 in 2022 and to celebrate the milestone, the company has launched a new website that looks back on its rich history. The interactive website starts with the company’s founding in 1972 and then goes through each decade since in detail with every piece of equipment and then popular examples of how they were used. There are synths, sequencers, drum machines and so much more. You can almost plot the evolution of music over the past 50 years through these machines used in songs by Phil Collins, Marvin Gaye, Beastie Boys, Queen and so, so many more. Then you have electronic music that took these machines and supercharged their usage.

There are videos, songs, interviews and examples of how a lot of the machines listed have been and continue to be used.

According to Music Radar, 50-year anniversary products will be rolled out this year. The “50th model” is set to land on April 18, the day the company was founded 50 years ago. One can assume we will get more details on that model when we get closer to April. Spend some time and go back in time with the interactive website here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website