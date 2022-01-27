Secret Project Festival Announces 3-Day 2022 Portugal Festival

There are close to a 100 DJs coming, including Adam Beyer (also Drumcode), Eric Prydz (and Cirez D), Richie Hawtin, Andy C, Charlotte De Witte, Dubfire B2B Nicole Moudaber B2B Paco Osuna and many, many more.

Secret Project is heading to Portugal for a massive three-day event in the middle of June. Taking place at Portimao Beach on the Southern coast of Portugal, the festival ostensibly replaces EDC Portugal for this year. There are close to a 100 DJs coming, including Adam Beyer (also Drumcode), Eric Prydz (and Cirez D), Richie Hawtin, Andy C, Charlotte De Witte, Dubfire B2B Nicole Moudaber B2B Paco Osuna and many, many more.

There will be house, techno and drum and bass across the three days. Music will play across all three stages, on all three days, all night long. In addition to the food and local culture one can take it, the festival promises there will be beach sports, water activities. Chase & Status and Drumcode will have their own stages. Paul Kalkbrenner and Reinier Zonneveld will be doing live sets.

The pre-sale starts tomorrow, Friday January 28th at 1AM PT / 4AM EST / 10AM CET, and the regular ticket sale starts Friday January 28th at 3AM PT / 6AM EST / Noon CET. Tickets can be found here. Secret Project Festival Portugal will take place June 17-19.

