Soundtoys Holiday Sale - Get Up To 70% On Plugins Until January 12th!

We all know January can be a bit of a drag, but to cheer you up we have some great news. The holidays may be behind us but the Soundtoys annual Holiday Sale is still running strong and will be going until January 12th. Gear up with Soundtoys 5 Bundle for just $299 or grab some other top shelf plugins for up to 70% off.

It's cold outside, it's time to use that holiday money from grandma, it's time to beef up your studio... whatever the reason, head on over Soundtoys website to grab these deals before they are gone. 

Some examples below:

Decapitator Analog Saturation Modeler

Subtle to extreme hardware-modeled saturation. The secret weapon of top mix engineers.

Reg. $199. On Sale $79

EchoBoy The Ultimate Echo Plug-In

Decades of echo devices in a single plug-in.

Reg. $199. On Sale $79

Head on over to Soundtoys.com to check the rest of the deals!

