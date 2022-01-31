Spotlight: 5 Top Music Trends To Look Out For In 2022

Piano & sheet music Pixabay

Music trends change fast, and the industry evolves nonstop. New musicians, new technology, and new tastes among listeners are just three of the reasons. Plus, live performances have had to change since the pandemic arrived. That means new trends are on the horizon.

This article will cover what could be the 5 most significant trends for the year ahead. They are:

Greater demand for live music Tiktok dominating the music market Increasing numbers of sync deals Monetization of livestream performances More music teachers

Greater Demand For Live Music

The pandemic put a stop to live music in most countries. Performances on stage were fun, familiar, and friendly for all involved. With months of isolation and lockdowns now behind us, in most places, music fans want more live music. They want to belong to an audience again and enjoy their favorite bands. Whether or not musicians can meet their demands depends on any restrictions being put in place in 2022. But what’s clear is there’s enough demand for musicians to benefit from selling tickets. If live concerts return, so will the fans.

TikTok Dominating The Music Market

TikTok has become a sensation for people around the world. Listening to music through the app has been a key feature. With over 1 billion active users as of September 2021, the potential to go viral has never been better. Plus, it’s one of the world’s top web domains. Musicians can reach millions of people in a simple and effective way. All they have to do is set up a recording studio and play their greatest hits, among other methods. Expect TikTok to play a vital role in music this year.

Increasing Numbers Of Sync Deals

Recorded music escaped the confines of the radio decades ago. But in 2022, the world will become more digital than ever. YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix have become top destinations for music listeners. Unfortunately, Spotify currently faces problems with HiFi streaming. But these platforms make sync licensing valuable. A musician can license their music alongside images and videos used during recording. You can expect more of these deals as technology advances. On the other hand, using royalty-free music and sound effects is easier than ever.

Monetization Of Livestream Performances

Platforms like TikTok have recently begun offering monetization options for creators. These include tipping and video gifting. Features like these allow music fans to support their favorite musicians. Specific rules apply for creators who wish to use these features, but it’s a clear trend that will grow in 2022. It’s a handy way for musicians to profit if they can’t hold live performances. Plus it adds another income stream for when they can perform live.

More Music Teachers

Musicians have struggled to make ends meet during months without live performances. But with Zoom, Skype, and YouTube all just clicks away, many hit on a solution. Music teaching has seen a rapid rise in popularity. Creative people caught up in lockdowns suddenly had time on their hands. Learning an instrument has been a way to make good use of that time. Because of that, it’s been a crucial way for musicians to recover lost income. Music teaching looks set to grow throughout 2022.