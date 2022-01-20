Spotlight: Point Blank Tutorial - How to Chop Up Samples Like Four Tet & Bonobo

For this tutorial, Point Blank’s Course Content Developer, Chris Martin, shows how you can chop up samples like Four Tet and Bonobo in Ableton Live.

Four Tet and Bonobo are best known for their ethereal take on dance music, maximizing on emotive arpeggiators, luscious textures and hypnotizing melodies. The pair have become a staple in the electronic music scene over the last decade and have even joined forces with Four Tet remixing Bonobo’s track, "Pick Up."

To kick off the tutorial, Chris loads up an ambient piano sample to modulate. He activates Ableton Live’s in-built arpeggiator and adjusts the trigger settings to 1/16 before showing how you can program the arp to trigger different parts of the sample. Finally, Chris adjusts Sampler’s filter frequency and adds Echo to give the modulated piano a wider, richer texture.

This is a sponsored post