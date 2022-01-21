This was the premiere of the new project between Mills, Edouard and Dary called Tomorrow Comes The Harvest.

Jeff Mills, Prabhu Edouard, Jean-Phi Dary Tomorrow Comes The Harvest Delos Performance Screenshot via YouTube

If you are feeling a little stir crazy and ready for a vacation, this video might be for you. Jeff Mills teamed up with Indo-French tabla player Prabhu Edouard and French keyboardist Jean-Phi Dary for a performance from the Greek island of Delos.

Delos is the mythological birthplace of Apollo and in the Aegean Sea's Cyclades archipelago. The trio performed at the archeological site of Delos with some breathtaking views around them amidst very old Greek ruins. The area is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This was the premiere of the new project between Mills, Edouard and Dary called Tomorrow Comes The Harvest. Jeff Mills and Jean-Phi Dary already have a project together called The Paradox, which released their album Counter Active last summer.

The hour-long performance was directed by Christos Sarris and has been presented by the Onassis Foundation.

Watch the whole thing and then book your summer travel plans for the Mediterranean because being stuck in your home in 20-degree Fahrenheit weather isn’t great.

