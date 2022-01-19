Weedsday Playlist: Dope Creative’s Galen Oakes Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Galen Oakes Courtesy of Galen Oakes

Galen Oakes is a music photographer from Northern California turned entrepreneur, and co-founder of cannabis creative agency Dope Creative. Galen is currently working on building CBD and cannabis brands and launching NFTs. Describing his idea behind this Weedsday playlist, Oakes shared, “My music taste is eclectic and changes daily. But, here are a few songs that have been resonating with me lately.”

1. Statik Selektah - "Time" feat. Jack Harlow

I just turned 35 this year, and what has become increasingly important to me is time, and how I use it. This song is reminiscent of the vibe that has been inspiring me through the years. It gives an optimistic yet realistic perspective on what’s been on my mind lately.

2. BROODS - Peach (Golf Clap Remix)

I love the upbeat, trance and disco sounds of this remix. Dancing is one of my favorite things in the world, and when you turn this song up it really just carries you into a different place. I also resonate with the lyrics of the song. It's all about seeing the balance and finding home in it all, and everything’s looking peach.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. Zion I - Trippin'

We lost Zumbi of Zion I this year. The first city I lived in was San Francisco, and Zion I played an important place in my life looking to find meaning in it all. As we approach an even more uncertain time in the world, I look to this song to continue to light the fire inside me and work towards doing whatever I can to make a positive impact with my time here.

4. Broken Bells - Holding On for Life

The Shins was and still is one of my favorite bands. James Mercer, the lead singer of The Shins and Brian Burton of Danger Mouse created a new project and sound with “Broken Bells.” I love the alternative sound in this anthem. It’s haunting yet beautiful and an important message to me.

5. The War On Drugs - Thinking of a Place

This was my most played song of 2020. Adam Granduciel’s voice reminds me of Bob Dylan. It has this classic and beautiful sound that always transports me to that place that I’m working to get to. It’s my vision board in a song.