Weedsday Playlist: Last Prisoner Project's Donte West Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Donte West Photo courtesy of Donte West

Donte West is a decriminalization and anti-incarceration advocate whose experience with the criminal justice system changed his life forever. With a no criminal record score, and nothing illegal in his possession, Donte was arrested and convicted on charges that were later overturned. He spent three years imprisoned, where with the support of the facility's Warden and staff, he worked to fight his charges and also spoke to area teens about his experience with law enforcement and the courts. He was released on October 15, 2020 and is re-establishing his life in northern California where he works with Last Prisoner Project (LPP) as a Legacy Fellow to help free anyone incarcerated on cannabis related charges.



In honor of Last Prisoner Project’s two-year anniversary, Donte collaborated with PAX to launch two limited-edition apparel items to support LPP on their critical mission to secure the freedom of unjustly incarcerated cannabis prisoners. All proceeds from the co-branded tote bag and bucket hat will benefit their organization.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Inspired by Donte’s journey, we asked him to curate this week’s Weedsday. "I’m still catching up on music since being released from prison,” shares Donte. “So that’s the inspiration for this playlist."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1. Rod Wave - Street Runner

"Lord knows, I want to lay it down but I'm chasing cake, can’t go broke, got to stay on the go." I’m always on the go; it’s the story of my life. I’ve got to make up for lost time because I have already missed so much.

2. Meek Mill - Mandela Freestyle

"They didn't even have no evidence on ‘em but still keep ‘em / motivating people where I'm from is a requirement." Feels like when I listen to this song, it relates to myself and the people we are helping.

3. Lil Baby - Humble

"I was just sitting in prison living like a dog / I remember that sh*t vividly/ I do this shi*t for y'all.” Lil Baby is a smooth hustler and it shows in the music.

4. Mozzy - Big Homie From The Hood

"My lawyer said if we lose he will waive the fee." This is a Northern California artist that broke the door down lyrically for the struggle.

5. Tech N9ne - Face Off (feat. Joey Cool, King Iso & Dwayne Johnson)



"Put in the work / put in the hours and take what's ours." When you are in Kansas City, you have to have Tech N9ne on your playlist. No matter how you look at it, he is a complete legend. This was an epic song with The Rock included.