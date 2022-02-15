The 15 Best House Tracks of February 2022

Marina Trench Etienne Boulanger

February 2022 is loaded with top-shelf house music. There's a ton of new material out there on the market but with only 15 slots available, we narrowed down the absolute best worthy of your time.

1. "HIGHLY CORROSIVE ACID (MARINA TRENCH REMIX)" - FELIPE GORDON [HEIST RECORDINGS]

For the eighth edition of Heist Recordings' VA compilation, The Round Up, they've invited some of their favorite residents to remix a handful of their 2021 nuggets. This includes Marina Trench, a French rising talent who is quickly establishing her footprint in the industry with the tunes to back it up. It's only her second appearance on the label after her solo E.P. last May but since then, she's launched her label, Sweet State with an EP of her own that included a remix by Cinthie. Not to mention, she's just been selected by Beatport as one of eight artists to watch in 2022!

We couldn't agree more with Beatport, and her revitalization of Felipe Gordon's "Highly Corrosive Acid" is a testament to what she's capable of in the studio. Aside from the acidic character of the original, Marina pours on the melody like nobody's business. Not just with a complementary, chord progression but with the addition of her own charming vocals, chopped-up and scattered dynamically across this superb remix.

2. "THAT GIRL OF BAJA CALIFORNIA" - CRAFTSMANSHIP [MIURA RECORDS]

Fresh on the scene out of Colombia, Craftsmanship put together an outstanding three-tracker for Miura Records which features this very title track. Turn it up and vibe out.

3. "NEW FRIEND (FELIPE GORDON DEEP REMIX)" - JKRIV, PETER MATSON [HEIST RECORDINGS]

In addition to Marina Trench's sparkling remix on the eighth edition of Heist Recordings' Roundup series, Felipe Gordon's deep and delectable remix of "New Friend" is just as deserving of the spotlight.

4. "CITY OF ALL (LORE OF THE SAMURAI REMIX)" - MAKEZ [HEIST RECORDINGS]

"City Of All" appeared on the house chart back in August of 2021 and it's back six months later with a pulsating remix by Lore Of The Samurai.

5. "PROMISES (MIGS PIANO LOVE EXTENDED VOCAL)" - MIGUEL MIGS [SOULFURIC DEEP]

Following his fantastic 2021 album, Shaping Visions, Miguel Migs keeps the magic going with a solo release of "Promises" featuring the irresistible vocals of none other than Lisa Shaw! Four tunes in all are included especially this wonderful new remix that shines new light on this sophisticated production.

6. "I'VE MADE THE BED FOR YOU (BAHAM REMIX)" - GAB RHOME [THE GARDENS OF BABYLON]

Gab Rhome's first release of 2022 features a couple of originals and a few different remixes including this warm and welcoming revision by a very new production duo known as Baham.

7. "TRAIN TO SOMEWHERE" - LOZ GODDARD [OATHCREATIONS]

After nearly ten years of cutting his teeth in the game, Manchester's Loz Goddard dropped his debut album this month and it closes with this brilliant, lush tune he calls "Train To Somewhere."

8. "WITH YOU" - LOZ GODDARD [OATHCREATIONS]

Also worth citing as one of February's best is another from Loz Goddard's L.P., Balloon Tree Road. It's called "With You" and it perfectly straddles both chill and uptempo vibes.

9. "RECEPTIVITY" - PRIORI [20/20 VISION]

20/20 Vision's first volume of their Fragments of Reality series dropped on Valentine's Day and it's filled with dubbed out vibes including this super-deep tune by Priori.

10. "SUBLIME" - ILLYUS & BARRIENTOS [TOOLROOM]

Glaswegian duo, Illyus & Barrientos kick the door open on 2022 with this big-room heater suitable not only for your big Friday night out but for this hit parade as well. Any way you look at it, this tune is hot!

11. "FORCE MAJOR" - ROY ROSENFELD [LOST & FOUND]

Just two months after his last E.P. on the label, Roy Rosenfeld promptly returns to Guy J's Lost & Found with a pair of stunners including this very title track.

12. "RIVER" - ASTRIX, GUY J [MOMENTS]

Guy J teamed up with psy-trance stalwart, Astrix and the result was an outstanding two-tracker that features, "River." A psyched-out nine minute progressive gem deserving of very high praise.

13. "POWER OF GRACE" - FORT ROMEAU [GHOSTLY INTERNATIONAL]

Fort Romeau's third L.P., Beings Of Light dropped this month and you might be hard pressed to find any filler on it. The album is ripe with outstanding music and "Power Of Grace" fits in quite nicely on the house chart.

14. "NIGHT RIDER" - CRAFTSMANSHIP [GHOSTLY INTERNATIONAL]

Second on the chart from Craftsmanship is his second tune from his E.P. via Miura Records. It's called" Night Rider" and the warm and jazzy vibes are strong on this one.

15. "MI CORAZÓN" - NOIZU [BLACK BOOK RECORDS]

L.A. based producer, Noizu turned 2021 upside down with "Summer 91" and judging by his first single this year, it appears he's looking to shake things up once again.

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: