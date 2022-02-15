The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of January 2022

One month down and eleven to go as we get into motion the 2022 year of music is in full swing. We take a look at the top picks for January including tracks by Sasha Carassi, Weekend Heroes, Brian Cid, Patrick Evans, Kazko, Jaap Ligthart, Saleh, and more.

Sasha Carassi Courtesy of Artist

A wave of excellent new progressive house and melodic techno releases have come out with the start of the year and at tis rate it looks like a very strong year of music ahead! These tracks capture a wide range of vibes from curious melodies to downright dirty synth lines laid over chugging grooves that will make you want to dance.

1. "ETHOS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SASHA CARASSI [BEDROCK RECORDS]

Sasha Carassi, hailing from Napoli, is a DJ, producer and composer whose style spans eclectically across the electronic landscape. His latest release "Ethos" on Bedrock Records delivers a strong tripped out vibe that perfectly bridges the progressive and melodic techno vibe.

2. "LUCID (ORIGINAL MIX)" - WEEKEND HEROS [BEAT BOUTIQUE RECORDS]

Beat Boutique and Weekend Heroes turn on 2022 with solid single "Lucid" which is all about tribal drums, dark progressive atmosphere and top production.

3. "PUPILAS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - BRIAN CID [LOST & FOUND]

Lost & Found brings "Pupilas" from Brian Cid, the Brooklyn-bred and now Berlin-based dance scholar. No wonder his new release by the Malta-based label is already in demand by DJs all over the globe. Creative, avant-garde, and intellectual, Cid doesn't just create danceable grooves. His works deliver an emotional narrative for an adult audience.

4. "DYSPHORIA (KAZKO REMIX)" - PATRICK EVANS [MELODIC BEATS RECORDINGS]

Melodic Beats Recordings welcomes Patrick Evans to the label with "Dysphoria" and Kazko, who again has been creating a name for himself has gone full pelt into a driving progressive house sound that is blowing up systems all around.

5. "SAHAKARA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - JAAP LIGTHART & SALEH [MANUAL MUSIC]

Manual Music presents Jaap Ligthart's debut album including the track "Sahakara" along with Saleh. In Jaap's own words: "Itaka stands for 'influence.' On this album you can hear the different influences cities, countries, styles and artists had on me. In the 20 years I'm DJing and producing I developed my taste in music by traveling the world, meeting new people, seeing old friends and listening to new artists but also the living legends among us, which I tried to translate into this album."

6. "UPSYCHLING (ORIGINAL MIX)" - AUDIOGLIDER [ARRVL RECORDS]

Creator and DJ of 80's inspired ethereal downtempo and progressive house music, Audioglider presents his latest release on ARRVL Records including "Upsychling."

7. "WITH NO MASK (AMAN ANAND REMIX)" - BRANN [MANUAL MUSIC]

Argentinian producer Brann debuts on Manual Music's MNL label with the inspirational single "With No Mask" receiving a solid remix from Aman Anand.

8. "KITE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - MAGITMAN [MOVEMENT LIMITED]

"Kite" finds Magitman crafting a funkier, disco-infused slice of progressive house. Remarkably fresh, it's fragmented hooks and warm, full groove command attention, moving through rolling contours and rhythmic pulses, while sleek percussion and chirpy electronics add further spice to the journey. Warm swells initiate the main break, upping emotional response in the process, before eventually melting down to hip swinging beats and a dynamic final movement.

9. "HYBRIDIA (EXTENDED MIX)" - THE PALINDROMES [HATHOR]

Percussive groove and creative melodies make "Hybridia" a unique progressive and melodic techno composition from The Palindromes. Man, a hybrid of plant and ghost.

10. "ADRIFT (SEBASTIAN SELLARES REMIX)" - ENVOTION [SONGSPIRE RECORDS]

Dutch trio Envotion are guys that are really close to my heart. Already in the game for over a decade, they keep on improving and reinventing their sound. Adrift is their latest addition and what a beautiful strong progressive tune this is. Remix duties are taken care of by Sebastian Sellares who after various releases on Meanwhile and Anjunadeep now brings his special melodic deep house touch to the original.

11. "THE MIDDLE PATH (ORIGINAL MIX)" - JUAN DEMINICIS [UNIVACK RECORDS]

Argentinian artist Juan Deminicis returns to Univack with "The Middle Path," an organic house track that shows the unique style of Deminicis, full of harmonic elements, atmospheric pads, and warm grooves.

12. "ANALOG SNOB (ORIGINAL MIX)" - THEODOR JASPER [BRISBEATS RECORDS]

Imagine you are in a club back in the early 90s, an authentic underground setting before elaborate lights and stage overshadowing LED screens. Sweat dripping from the ceiling, the dance floor a foggy distortion of color gently swaying in harmony to the rhythm. and then you open your eyes and its 2022. You suddenly realize, for a short-lived instant you had been transported by the music. "Analog Snob" from Theodor Jasper is playing!

13. "NOCTURNAL (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ALAN CERRA [DIGITAL EMOTIONS]

Digital Emotions reboots and returns to activity. Ending four years of silence, Digital Emotions is back with a brand new concept and a new release from Argentina-based producer Alan Cerra.

14. "ABEDUL (IGNACIO BERARDI REMIX)" - FACUNDO BAGGIO [AH DIGITAL]

Another big talent from Argentina on AH Digital is Facundo Baggio with the amazing "Abedul." His original track is a fantastic deep progressive house track full of melody and atmosphere which gets this great remix by Ignacio Berardi.

15. "SIRIANS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - MORTTAGUA [TIMELESS MOMENT]

Morttagua inspired himself in the benevolent "Sirians" to compose the magical melodic riff of this title single. Together with a tight percussion groove and sparkling pluck synths, the track brings its listeners into a profound state of timeless melodic euphoria. Simply put as this: A perfect dance floor weapon for that sunrise moment on the dance floor.

