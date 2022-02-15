The 15 Best Techno Tracks of January 2022

The very first techno chart of 2022 is here!

Chris Liebing Edith Bergfors

If 2022's first techno chart is any indication, we are in for a loud and wild ride. The cream of the crop is pushing the tempo past 135 BPM and ravers all over the planet are embracing the speed. Strap yourselves in for fast and phenomenal ride through January's best techno.

See past techno charts here.

1. "DAZED" - ESTELLA BOERSMA [DANCE TRAX]

Estella Boersma's return to Dance Trax is explosive to say the least. All four tracks hammer away with exploding breaks that fill in the gaps. Check out the EP's top tune right here which features a contrasting, melodic breakdown worthy of your undivided attention.

2. "THE MEASURE" - ESTELLA BOERSMA [DANCE TRAX]

"The Measure" may open with an oversized breakbeat but an even bigger kickdrum leads it to the promised land.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. "NOT THERE (CHRIS LIEBING)" - ANFISA LETYAGO [N:S:DA]

For the third release on her imprint, N:S:DA, Anfisa Letyago invited some of the best in the game to remix the tunes that kicked off her label in 2021. Most notably, Chris Liebing who put his own spin on "Not There" and sent it into the next dimension.

4. "AMNESIA" - RONNIE SPITERI [WE ARE THE BRAVE]

Southampton producer, Ronnie Spiteri has been alternating back and forth between house and techno these past five years but with his latest release via We are The Brave, it's fair to say that he's totally dialed into techno right now. Not to mention, it's his sixth release on the label and I believe "Amnesia" is the strongest of all three tunes on this EP. Crank it up and judge for yourself.

5. "DEVILS DUST" - RONNIE SPITERI [WE ARE THE BRAVE]

Second on the chart from Ronnie Spiteri is his title tune which is expectedly the biggest banger of all three tunes on the EP.

6. "RED ZONE" - RONNIE SPITERI [WE ARE THE BRAVE]

The third and final cut from the Devils Dust E.P. goes just a bit deeper than its two counterparts and its title is "Red Zone."

7. "RISING SUN (DJ RUSH REMIX)" - ANFISA LETYAGO [N:S:DA]

In addition to Chris Liebing's otherworldly remix, DJ Rush's exceptional remix of "Rising Sun" also stands up as one of techno's best this past month.

8. "ENERGY" - BASIC INSTINCT [SOUS MUSIC]

Little is known about this Berlin-based producer who's new one the scene except for the fact that his Into The Night E.P. includes this entrancing tune deserving of some noteworthy attention.

9. "14:47" - MATREFAKT [SOUS MUSIC]

Matrefakt is a duo out of Liverpool who are responsible for this rather boisterous affair on Anja Schneider's Sous Music imprint.

10. "OPEN UP" - MHA IRI [1605]

Less than a year after making her debut here on the techno chart, Mha Iri is back with another massive one via 1605. This one is called "Open Up" and it's her sixth appearance on the the label in just over a year's time. It's safe to say she's not only a favorite of the label, but a resident.

11. "JOURNEY TO THE UNDERWORLD" - ANNA [AFTERLIFE RECORDS]

ANNA's aggressive style may not seem like the usual fit for Afterlife but the progressive nature of her sound appears to have given her the edge for an outstanding debut on the label. It's called Journey To The Underworld and the title track fits like a glove in this month's techno chart.

12. "LUST FOR INSATIABLE POWER" - SELECTIVE RESPONSE [SETH]

Clocking in at a relatively fast speed of 145 BPM, "Lust For Insatiable Power" by Selective Response doesn't pull any punches whatsoever.

13. "AGE OF LOVE (ARTBAT RAVE MIX)" - ARTBAT X PETE TONG [MINISTRY OF SOUND RECORDINGS]

Sitting at the intersection between melodic techno, progressive house, and trance is this outstanding, reimagined version of the dance music masterpiece, "Age Of Love." Jam & Spoon famously remixed it in '92 and so have countless others but Artbat's partnership with Pete Tong on the remix may just go down as one of the best in its storied history.

14. "BELIEVE" - ELI BROWN [FILTH ON ACID]

Eli Brown's debut on Filth On Acid stars this peak-time, juggernaut which is bursting at the seams with energy.

15. "AGENT SMITH WAS RIGHT" - METODI HRISTOV [SET ABOUT]

Metodi Hristov's first tune of 2022 rounds of January's best in blazing fashion with a banger worthy of peak-time play only.

Stream January's best techno via one of the playlists below: