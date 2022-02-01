Album Review: Re.decay - Way Out East

Production duo Re.decay share their most ambitious project to date with the ‘Way Out East’ LP.

Re.decay Jon Marks

Berlin-based production duo Re.decay kick off the new year with their most ambitious and most rewarding release yet. Their latest studio album Way Out East sees the duo collaborate and showcase 16 artists across 7 different countries including South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, the US and Canada.

Sonically Way Out East sees the duo draw upon influences from the likes of Dr. Dre, Little Dragon, Madlib and Anderson .Paak, crafting a diverse body of work that goes from strength to strength upon each listen. The production is intricate with Re.decay producing some of their finest beats yet, adding their gritty sound to tracks such as "Another Day" featuring the lyrical prowess of Tinuke, Eze Jackson and Tim Turner’s saxophone solo.

The duo then explore their smoother side in R&B records such as "Seder" featuring guest vocals from K.Marie Kim and MC Che Noir, as well as the downtempo, R&B ballad "About a Tree" featuring Tyler Moonlight. Lead single "Farther" features South-African talent Shekhinah and fellow collaborator ADH’s smooth vocal delivery. The lead single sees the duo craft a hypnotic, afro-hip-hop inspired instrumental.

The stand-out track off Way Out East comes from the swagger-filled hip-hop song "Nobody Knows" featuring Baltimore’s Eze Jackson and his brother Emmanuel Jackson, who share a strong bond and chemistry as they paint a picture of perseverance through struggle and hardship in their hometown. Re.decay's use of ambient recordings, vocal loops and eerie soundscapes brings listeners into a gritty and raw environment perfectly created by both Re.decay and the Jackson brothers. "Nobody Knows" is full of life and color, an infectious track that draws influence from Madlib and Kendrick Lamar.

The entire project showcases the beauty of international collaborations. Each track provides artists from different backgrounds and countries an opportunity to share their own story, and upon first listening nobody is slacking.

Re.decay Way Out East is out now via RDK Records. Get your copy here.

Way Out East Album Tracklist:

1. Way Out East (ft. Chief Kellz)

2. These Days (ft. Kirani Ayat)

3. Seder (ft. K. Marie Kim & Ché Noir)

4. Farther (ft. ADH & Shekhinah)

5. Radio ft. (Temple, DDM & Brian Ennals)

6. Nobody Knows (ft. Eze Jackson & Emmanuel Jackson)

7. Check The Vibe (ft. Wifty Bangura & ADH)

8. Spinal Tap

9. Cosa Nostra (ft. Mawcom X)

10. About A Tree (ft. Tyler Moonlight)

11. Another Day (ft. Tinúké, Eze Jackson & Tim Turner)

