Black Artist Database Announces Free Production Classes With AceMo, Zvrra & Others

There will be four of theses classes over the next four months.

Black Artist Database team Thomas Murray

The Black Artist Database has announced a new series of free production masterclasses.

In partnership with Ableton, the four masterclasses will be online for black-identifying artists across the globe. There will be one per month from February to May with a different black instructor each time.

The first will be with AceMo on Tuesday, February 22. Kessler will follow in March, then Suzi Analogue in April and Zvrra in May.

There are 300 free spots in each class and people must register by February 14. This is the second round of these masterclasses, following similar ones last year.

The exact schedule and topics are below.

Tuesday, February 22 @ 12pm (EST), 5pm (GMT), 6pm (CEST): A Production Seminar" with AceMo

Tuesday, March 15 @ 12pm (EST), 5pm (GMT), 6pm (CEST): "Drum Programming & Creative Production Techniques in Ableton Live 11" with Kessler

Tuesday, April 19 @ 11am (EST), 5pm (BST), 6pm (CEST): "The Art of the Remix/Flipping Tracks like Suzi Analogue" with Suzi Analogue

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tuesday, May 3 @ 11am (EST), 5pm (BST), 6pm (CEST): "How to Make Techno Music" with Zvrra

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website