Blockchain Music Streaming Company Audius Launches $AUDIO Rewards

It gives rewards to platform's top artists, fans, and curators simply for using the platform’s $AUDIO coins.
Audius Logo

Audius

Blockchain music streaming company, Audius, has announced $AUDIO Rewards. It gives rewards like badges, discord roles, NFTs, Matrix Mode and more to platform's top artists, fans, and curators simply for using the platform’s $AUDIO coins.

Audius Co-Founder and CPO Forrest Browning says this is the first step toward micropayments and monetization on Audius in the future, according to a press release. Cheat Codes, Aluna, RAC, and Alina Baraz are among the listed artists who are getting involved.

According to an Audius blog post, $AUDIO has not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (“Securities Act”) and “may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.”

Audius has faced challenges, which the entire music blockchain ecosystem has faced. It has been accused of not paying rights-holders for legally uploaded music and for being a placeplagued with piracy.” Audius has some high-profile music backers who invested a nice chunk of money into it last year.

