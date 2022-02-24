Cancun Music Week Announces First Phase Of Speakers, Performers In April

Cancun Music Week via Cancun Music Week

There are many music conferences around the world, most of them taking place in major music cities like Miami, London or Paris. Now there is one that also serves as a mini-vacation, taking place in Cancun this April. Cancun Music Week will take place from April 13 to 17.

Officially titled, Underground Music Conference Cancun Music Week, the first wave of speakers and performers has been announced.

Among those who will play day and night pool parties, beach parties and boat parties include Audiofly, Carlo Lio, Francesca Lombardo, Eagles & Butterflies, Julian Jeweil, Oxia, Technasia, Rafa Barrios, Gaga, Mateo & Spirit and others. There will also be DJ dinners to add to the other events over the five days. There is also a free wellness platform with strategies to run more eco-friendly events, 1-1 networking events, workshops and masterclasses.

The first phase of speakers is also out as well with the following people set to chat: AFEM Members, Alex Jukes (Director of Jukebox PR), Ben Peperstraete (DJ & Managing Partner of Ostend Beach Festival), Driss Skali (Co-Founder & Artistic Director of SXM Festival), Ghayath Dakroub (CEO & Founder of Form Management & Records), Hector (CEO & Founder of Vatos Locos & VL Camp), Jeremie Habib (CEO & Co-Founder of Gigwell), Rolando E. Gordillo Chan (Mexican Event Attorney) and more TBA.

For the business part, some of the topics that will be covered include Grow & Monetize Your Label Workshop, How to Market Yourself as an Artist Workshop and The Future of the Live-Events Industry: How the pandemic is changing the way we tour, interact and market ourselves. There will be masterclasses such as Dig for music & prepare your sets using LINK technology and Breathing Life into Audio in a Digital Age.

The event will take place at the Breathless Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa, which you can see above. Get tickets for the event here.