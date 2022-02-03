Carl Craig Leading Speaker & Streaming Series, All Black Digital, To Benefit Bridges For Music

In celebration of Black History Month, Craig will lead a conversation series with King Britt, DJ Holographic & DJ Minx and DeForrest Brown Jr., plus an African Special with a slew of guests

Carl Craig Christian Di Stefano

Carl Craig has announced a series of virtual conversations and performances in support of Bridges For Music called All Black Digital in celebration of Black History Month. The series is being done in partnership with Beatport and Qwest TV. Find the fundraiser for Bridges For Music here.

The conversation series will feature Craig alongside King Britt, DJ Holographic & DJ Minx and DeForrest Brown Jr., in addition to an African Special with a slew of guests. The Africa special will “explore how the rhythms of Africa permeated into Black Music in the Americas, specifically techno and house music.”

“It's a great honor to return to South Africa and to perform in the motherland of my ancestors. The music I have been making, producing and performing for the past 30 years is an homage and continuation of what was born in Africa and runs through my blood here in Detroit,” says Carl Craig in a statement.

“I'm so happy to be a part of this event at Constitution Hill and to team up with Qwest TV and Beatport to broadcast. I've been a fan of Quincy Jones ever since I could read liner notes, and to bring attention to my brothers and sisters from SA and the good work Bridges For Music does is an icing on the cake.”

The South African special will take place and be streamed from Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

All Black Digital Schedule:

February 10 at 5pm Berlin / 11am New York / 8am LA: Conversation #1 - Make Techno Black Again - Carl Craig in Conversation with DeForrest Brown Jr.

2/17 at 5pm Berlin / 11am New York / 8am LA: Conversation #2 - AfroFuturism - Carl Craig in Conversation with King Britt

2/24 at 5pm Berlin / 11am New York / 8am LA: Conversation #3 - Planet E 30 - Carl Craig in Conversation with DJ Holographic & DJ Minx

2/25 at 5pm Berlin / 11am New York / 8am LA: Conversation #4 - African Special - Carl Craig In Conversation with Guests TBA

2/25: Live Stream Performances from South Africa’s Constitution Hill ft Carl Craig, Villosoul, DJ Zinhle, Da Capo, Shimza and DJ Buhle