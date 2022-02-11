Chase & Status & Back Road Gee Release Rude New Song "When It Rains"

When it rains, it pours with these three behind the controls.

Chase & Status & Back Road Gee Photo Provided By Emily Gale - Triple Threat Mgmt

Chase & Status have teamed up with Back Road Gee on a rude new single “When It Rains.” As the title might suggest, it hones on the phrase “when it rains, it pours” and the fallout from that personally and to other around them.

It opens with Back Road Gee introducing the track and concept before Chase & Status add some deep growing bass and skittering drum and bass percussion. Chase & Status released their last album RTRN II JUNGLE in 2019. This is a promising start to 2022 and the pair say more music will arrive at some point this year.

Get your copy of "When It Rains" here.