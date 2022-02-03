Skip to main content

Chicago Footwork Producer Jana Rush Details New EP 'Dark Humor' On Planet Mu

Jana Rush has also released a new song "Lonely" featuring DJ Paypal.
Jana Rush

Chicago footwork producer Jana Rush has a new EP Dark Humor arriving next month. This follows her 2021 album Painful Enlightenment. To push the EP, she has released a new song “Lonely” featuring DJ Paypal.

A video directed by Wills Glasspiegel for Glass Pictures arrives with the single. "Lonely" was shot largely on Lower Wacker Drive (LWD) in downtown Chicago in 2021, a place that is the city below the city and often gets people lost in its labyrinth of roads and structures. Muzic Box, the 80’s club frequented by early Chicago DJ greats, was right near there.

Dark Humor will be released on March 25 via Planet Mu. Pre-order here.

Tracklist:

01. Suicidal Ideation (Aural Hallucinations Mix)
02. Don’t Want No Dick
03. Break It Remix
04. Lonely [ft. DJ Paypal]
05. Unk
06. Clown
07. Make Bitches Cum

Jana Rush Dark Humor Cover Art

