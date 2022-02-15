Skip to main content

Goldenvoice Drops COVID Vaccine, Testing & Mask Rules For Coachella, Stagecoach

Both festivals will take place in about two months.
Coachella Festival 2019

Coachella

Expect more of this in 2022. Goldenvoice has announced it is dropping all COVID protocols for Coachella and Stagecoach, which take place this spring. Organizers say that, "in according with local guidelines" attendees will longer need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, testing or masking at the events.

Coachella will take place April 15-17 and April 22-24 with artists like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West (ostensibly), Swedish House Mafia, Japanese Breakfast, Disclosure and others performing. After two years of cancellations, Coachella will return to the Indio at the Empire Polo Grounds. Stagecoach is scheduled for April 29-May 1, 2022.

The state has not as of yet, completely relaxed COVID mandates, but clearly AEG feels they are safe to drop any requirements for attending Coachella and Stagecoach.

But you still can't bring weed to Coachella because of some reason?

