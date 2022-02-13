Craft Beer Festival BREW//LDN Returns to Printworks This Spring

beeeer Via Goho PR

Quickly becoming the gold standard in craft beer events and showcasing, London’s Brew/LDN returns this May Bank Holiday weekend, May 6-7, for two days of the country's finest hops. The event has found a new home in London electronic music mecca Printworks, which is known for it’s infamous day parties and electric clubbing experience. This year though, the event space will be hosting a new form of hedonism.

Having never been a participant in dry January myself, I don’t feel any need to celebrate a month of sobriety - however those that showed that kind of fortitude, might find 118 premium breweries the perfect recompense for their will-power. The event’s founder Toby Chantrell, summed the event up by stating: "The Craft Beer culture is so strong in our country, and the diversity of types and flavors is so rich, so we need to know how to really appreciate it."

Alongside the beer, fans will be lining their stomachs with some of the finest street food including Nugs, Well Kneaded, Cheeky Burger and Da Fish Ting. The music will be provided by Secretsundaze, Mr. Redley, Esa, Sophie Lloyd, Gina Breeze and Luke Una.

Tickets for the event are available on the Brew/LDN site here and dates below.

• Friday, May 6th: 11:30 – 17:00, Trade | 18:30 – 00:00, Consumer

• Saturday, May 7th: 11:30 – 17:00, Consumer | 18:30 – 00:00, Consumer

