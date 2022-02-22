Daft Punk Release 25-Year Anniversary Reissue Of 'Homework,' Stream 1997 Concert At Mayan Theater On Twitch
Welp there is go. Daft Punk changed some profile pictures on social media today, the one-year anniversary of their break up. That got everyone VERY excited for something, but it wasn’t clear what that was. With almost no warning, they started streaming a 1997 Live Performance At Mayan Theater In Los Angeles on Twitch (which is ongoing at the time of publishing). It will supposedly be a one-time stream. Then they released a 25-year anniversary reissue of Homework, their groundbreaking 1997 album.
The re-issue comes with nine mixes that never made it streaming platforms. They are also reissuing Alive ’97 on vinyl as well.
Homework and Alive ’97 on vinyl will be back in stores worldwide on April 15th and can be preordered on February 22nd via https://daftpunk.com/
Disc 1: Homework – Original Album
01. Daftendirekt
02. WDPK 83.7 FM
03. Revolution 909
04. Da Funk
05. Phoenix
06. Fresh
07. Around The World
08. Rollin' & Scratchin'
09. Teachers
10. High Fidelity
11. Rock'n Roll
12. Oh Yeah
13. Burnin'
14. Indo Silver Club
15. Alive
16. Funk Ad
Disc 2: Homework REMIXES
01. Around The World (I:Cube remix)
02. Revolution 909 (Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez Remix)
03. Around the World (Tee's Frozen Sun Mix)
04. Around the World (Mellow Mix)
05. Burnin' (DJ Sneak Main Mix)
06. Around the World (Kenlou Mix)
07. Burnin’ Ian Pooley cut up mix
08. Around The World Motorbass Vice Mix
09. Around The World (M.A.W. Remix)
10. Burnin' (Slam mix)
11. Around The World (Original Lead Only)
12. Burnin' (DJ Sneak Mongowarrier Mix)
13. Around The World (Raw Dub)
14. Teachers (extended mix)
15. Revolution 909 (Revolution A Capella)
(BOLD are previously unreleased on streaming platforms)