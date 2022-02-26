Eats Everything & Andres Campo Launch New Label EI8HT+

The label will be home to special projects, remix ventures, and unique collaborations which span across genres you’d least expect

EI8HT, the label formed and run by Eats Everything, and Andres Campo, has built quite the reputation with a strong release schedule from artists including Truncate, Black Girl / White Girl, Drumcomplex, and more.

In March, they’ll be announcing EI8HT+ a subsidiary label that has been set up for special projects, remix ventures, and unique collaborations which span across genres you’d maybe not expect to hear from the guys before.

“EI8HT+ is a door, a necessary door, where Dan and I can give way to other musical projects and concerns that are a bit far from EI8HT’s main vibe, a place with no tags, but a door to creativity" - Andres Campo

The inaugural release due on the 4th March will be Andres Campo's remix of Better Lost Than Stupid’s ‘Inside’. The original created by the electronic supergroup composed of Martin Buttrich, Davide Squillace, and Mathias Tanzmann was released on Skint back in 2019.

Pre-order here.