Electronic Playlists Third Most Followed In 2021, Shows Data [Spotlight]

To evaluate who and what was popular in 2021, music research and analytics platform Viberate dug into data.

State Of Music Cover Viberate

The annual “State of Music” address from Viberate crunches massive amounts of data from key social media and music channels (Spotify, TikTok, Beatport, YouTube, radio, and more). The numbers show how Electronic music “lived” online in 2021 and pinpoint artists who had the biggest impact in terms of views, streams, likes and online buzz.

In the electronic genre, it was Kungs who made the biggest leap last year. This was not the artist’s first rodeo in terms of producing hits, but he was particularly successful in 2021. His tracks were streamed over one billion times and amassed more than 40 million YouTube video views, achieving one of the biggest overall popularity jumps in the genre. The top three popularity breakthroughs also include Canadian Trap/Future Bass artist Sickick and Kazakh producer Imanbek.

There are also three names to watch out for in 2022 – artists whose current streaming and social media numbers suggest they are gaining listeners and followers fast: Mareux (14M streams), Ape Drums (39M streams) and Acraze (91M streams).

Biggest breakthroughs / who to watch out for Viberate

As far as overall popularity goes, electronic had a good streaming year. Electronic playlists placed third according to the number of followers, while electronic was the fifth most streamed genre on Spotify in 2021. It is also interesting to note electronic was the third most played genre on radio worldwide, falling in between rock and country music.

See the “State of Music” address for the full list of best-performing artists, key music stats and trends for 2022.

This is a sponsored post