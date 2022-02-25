Nez Nolis

Circoloco Records, the collaborative record label project from Rockstar Games and CircoLoco, has released a new EP from NEZ. The Chicago-born, LA-based artist and producer calls upon some big names to collaborate include ScHoolboy Q, Moodymann and Gangsta Boo.

The EP, titled CLR 002, explores the limits of NEZ’s hip-house. The opener “You Wanna?” comes without a feature, but allows NEZ’s vocals to glide over a funky and thumping house beat. “Let’s Get It” is the most straightaway rap song on the project with ScHoolboy Q to assist.

The finale “Freaks” captures the whole mood of the EP with Gangsta Boo going in, as usual, while Moodymann adds some Detroit flare to the project. Listen to the full thing below and get your copy here.