Giraffage & Ryan Hemsworth Announce Debut Album As Bodysync, 'Radio Active'

Giraffage & Ryan Hemsworth Courtesy of Chanel Kadir @ Dawn Creative agency

Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage have announced an album under their Bodysync project titled Radio Active. To help push the LP today, they released their new single “Body” featuring Tinashe. Other named collaborators on Radio Active include Devin Morrison, Daniela Andrade and Nite Jewel twice.

“Body” brings Tinashe into a world of uplifting piano house.

"Tinashe is a musical chameleon, we’ve worked and toured together, but she always surprises,” explain Bodysync in a statement. “I (Ryan) went to Tinashe's studio to record this track on the spot, which I then brought back to Giraffage who took the production to another level. Tinashe is a natural with dance music, we had to bring her into the Bodysync world."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The project finds a middle ground with the two artists, exploring cheery video game sounds and house music.

Pre-order Radio Active here. The LP will be released on April 15.

Tracklist:

01. Good Morning

02. Forever (ft. Nite Jewel)

03. Japan (ft. Devin Morrison)

04. Jet Lag

05. Body (ft. Tinashe)

06. Our World

07. Suenos Bravos (ft. Daniela Andrade)

08. Just Kiss (ft. Nite Jewel)

09. One Thing Left

10. Goodnight