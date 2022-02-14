Hudson Mohawke Brings Back Valentine's Day Slow Jam Mix Series

Hudson Mohawke wants to get in on the action today.

Hudson Mohawke Valentine's Day Slow Jams 2022 Hudson Mohawke

Happy Valentine’s Day to all those who celebrate, willingly or otherwise. Hudson Mohawke wants to get involved in the action, bringing back his Valentines Slow Jams mix series.

A young HudMo launched the series 15 years ago. It continued until five years ago when Valentine’s Day may have ceased to exist. Now, St. Valentine is back and Hudson Mohwake is here to deliver.

You can listen to the mix over on the LuckyMe website with the entire catalog of these mixes. He says this may be “the worst one yet,” though every year that is the case. Read the full caption to see what a 13 year-old Hudson Mohawke was like, if you dare.