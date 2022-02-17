Skip to main content

Lights Out Premiere: Kmyle - Mayhem [Skyptöm]

Brooding and pummeling club techno
Kmyle - Apocolypse Basement Dance [Skyptöm]

Lights Out bring you an exclusive premiere from French artist Kmyle, who is back on Skryptöm for his first release on the label since his debut album ‘Northern Landscapes’ in 2017. After being kept out of clubs for so long, Mayhem embodies the fervor of dancing in a dark and sweaty club for hours. The pounding kick drum and brooding bassline come together with the percussion for a pummeling techno club cut.

Track: Mayhem
Artist: Kmyle
Label: Skryptöm
Format: Digital
Release Date: 2-25-2022

