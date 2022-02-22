Lights Out Premiere: Macro Dancers - Verano [Macro Hits]

Macro Hits Sudor Vol. 1

Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from the new Brazilian uplifting dance music label Macro Hits. Founded by Amanda Mussi and Ananda (two DJs from Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, respectively, who have been at the forefront of the Brazilian rave scene). Their quest for tracks that fitted their intended musical target: groovy and made for the dancefloor tunes rather than those for hiding moodily in a corner.

Vernano, meaning Summer in Spanish, is a perfect name for this cut of melodic and Detroit-inspired techno. Perfect for those day parties or sunrise sets.

Track: Verano

Artist: Macro Dancers

Label: Macro Hits

Format: Digital

Release Date: 3/4/2022

Pre-order it here.